Two teens arrested for alleged attempted murder during robbery in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two arrests were made Wednesday in the attempted shooting murder of a man in St. George on Tuesday.

At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, a male victim arrived at the St. George Regional Medical Center and was found to have been shot in the right arm six times.

St. George Police investigators also found 11 bullet holes in the car he had been in, causing more than $5,000 in damage to the vehicle. Trajectory rods were used to determine “the main focus of the of the bullets were going in the direction of the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” say probable cause statements filed in the arrest of Gavin David Williams and and Lars Randal Albertsen, both 19.

At the shooting scene, investigators found 17 9mm casings, along with jars of a substance believed to be marijuana.

“Through the investigation detectives were able to identify a total of eight individuals who were associated with this incident,” the two men’s arrest documents say.

“In talking to the suspects, detectives learned that two remained in the car while the others approached together. The involved suspects state that Gavin Williams was the one who planned this robbery and provided guns to others. Suspects involved said that their intention was to rob the victim of the marijuana.”

Albertsen assisted Williams with planning the robbery, his probable cause statement says. The other suspects told police that both Williams and Albertsen fired on the car as it attempted to speed away.

“After the eight suspects left in their vehicle, others described Gavin to have made threats to them about their life if they said anything about this incident.”

At some point, Williams “also made phone calls to his girlfriend who was involved and told him that she had spoken to law enforcement and their involvement with this incident after a search warrant was served. During these recorded phone calls Gavin continuously asked her why she would tell the police they were there when they weren’t. Gavin was told by his girlfriend that others had told police that Gavin was part of the shooting and to tell Gavin to come clean. Gavin told his girlfriend that she needs to stop talking to detectives.”

Williams and Albertsen both declined to be interviewed by police.

Both suspects were booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Williams was charged on suspicion of:

Murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss greater than $5,000, a first-degree felony

Felony discharged of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Tampering with a witness, a second-degree felony

Criminal conspiracy, a second-degree felony

Albertsen was charged on suspicion of:

Murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Criminal conspiracy, a first-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss greater than $5,000, a first-degree felony

Felony discharged of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Both men were ordered to be held without bail.

It was not immediately clear what charges the additional suspects might face.