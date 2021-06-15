Two teens in custody after cops respond to burglary call at Roosevelt Elementary

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teens have been taken into custody after police responded to a burglary-in-progress call about 7:55 p.m. Monday at Roosevelt Elementary School in Millcreek.

Officers from Unified PD and the Granite District responded to the school, at 3225 S. 800 East, and began search efforts which included use of a police dog.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily that when the dog began barking, the teens “ran from the school and were met by a bunch of officers” who took them into custody at gunpoint.

Cutler said police are unsure why the teens entered the school, but said police were just beginning their investigation.

“They’ve found no damage to the school so far,” Cutler said. We’re not sure why they were there.”