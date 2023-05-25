Two transported after Weber County rollovers; northbound travelers deal with delays

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 in Weber County was delayed Thursday afternoon by two accidents, one in Riverdale and one in Ogden.

Both involved rollovers, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

The Riverdale accident was near mile marker 339.

“A truck pulling a trailer and another trailer with a four wheeler rolled, and that is blocking the on ramp and right lane,” Roden said. “One was transported with minor injuries. There may be another vehicle involved in this crash.”

The other rollover, near the 343 mile marker, near 21st Street in Ogden, involved just one vehicle, but blocked the three left lanes, Roden said at 1:22 p.m.

“One female was transported with serious injuries.”

The UDOT traffic site showed the Riverdale accident had been cleared before 1:45 p.m., but the Ogden blockage was still in place. For updates, click the site here.