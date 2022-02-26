Two transported to hospital after collision, vehicle fires in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, Feb. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The drivers in two vehicles were transported to the hospital in serious condition Saturday after their van and SUV collided, and one caught fire, spreading the flames to the other.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew Battenfield said the accident happened at about 9 a.m. at about 8000 W. State Route 201.

The SUV was either turning left or making a U-turn when it collided with the eastbound passenger van.

The SUV rolled onto its side, and both vehicles ended up in flames, Battenfield said.

“I’m not sure if they determined yet whether the SUV was making an improper turn or if the van ran the red light,” he said.

“There are only two individuals involved in that driver and each car. Both were transported to the hospital in ‘Charlie’ condition,” Battenfield said, adding their injuries were from the collision, not from burns.

The road was closed all morning, but has since reopened, he said.