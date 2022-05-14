Two transported to hospital after I-80 crash at 5600 West

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been transported to an area hospital after a semi collided with a car at 5600 West on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon, and both vehicles ended up in the median.

Trooper Mike Alexander, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily that crews were still on the scene as of 5:15 p.m., and were trying to determine if the semi had been compromised when it collided with the car, leaving the smaller vehicle trapped between the semi and a cable barrier.

Injuries to the car driver and passenger are not believed to be life-threatening, Alexander said. The semi driver did not suffer serious injuries, and was not transported, he said.

As of 5 p.m., traffic was being diverted to an alternate route, then being directed back onto the interstate, causing delays. Alexander said he was not sure when the car and semi would be towed away, and normal traffic patterns would resume.