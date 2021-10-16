Two transported to hospital after stabbing in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were transported to the hospital after an aggravated assault late Friday night near the Men’s Resource Center in South Salt Lake.

Danielle Croyle, spokeswoman for the South Salt Lake Police Department, said two men were involved in the stabbing, shortly after 11 p.m., near 3380 S. 1000 West.

“They were both transported to area hospitals for treatment and one of them was arrested,” Croyle told Gephardt Daily. “The incident is still under investigation by detectives.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.