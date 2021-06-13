Two transported to hospitals after 3-car collision on SR-201 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been transported to area hospitals, one by medical helicopter and one by ground ambulance, after a collision involving three vehicles in West Valley City.

The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on State Route 201 at 12000 West. A UPS box truck was traveling west on SR-201 near mile marker 2.

“An unknown vehicle cut off the UPS truck which caused the driver to swerve to the left into oncoming traffic,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The UPS truck entered the eastbound lanes of travel and struck a Ford Explorer head-on. This collision caused the Explorer to be pushed into a Dodge SUV. The occupants of the Explorer were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital.”

The driver of the Dodge was transported by ground to a local hospital, the statement says. Traffic on SR-201 has been closed in both directions as troopers continue the on scene investigation. The expected clearance time is not known.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this crash as details become available.