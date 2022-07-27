Two transported to hospitals after wrong-way collision in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition after a head-on collision in Box Elder County early Wednesday morning.

The other driver suffered serious injuries, and was also transported, says a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“At 6:22 this morning, a head-on collision occurred on SR-13 at 2800 West,” the UHP statement says. “An eastbound 2013 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 34-year-old female from Brigham City drove into the opposite lane of travel (westbound lanes) and impacted a 2021 Ford Mustang head-on. The Mustang was being driven by a 41-year-old male from Brigham City.

“Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles. The Toyota driver was flown from the scene to an area hospital with very serious injuries,” the statement says. “The Mustang driver was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

The roadway was closed in both directions for about two hours during the investigation.

“SBI/MCIT/UTIP-Safety inspection has all been contacted and will be assisting in this investigation.”