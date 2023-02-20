Two U of U employees charged with theft of NBA memorabilia during All-Star weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men employed by the University of Utah have been charged after U of U Police say the two stole bags containing NBA memorabilia from a secured space at the Huntsman Basketball Facility.

Daniel T. Martinez, 38, and Humberto Giovanni Rodriguez Alvarado, 52, each face charges of burglary and theft of items valued at greater than $1,500. The charges are third-degree felonies.

The memorabilia was in town as part of the NBA All-Star weekend celebration.

U of U police were notified on Sunday that “two bags belonging to the National Basketball Association had been stolen from inside a secure area from the Huntsman Basketball Facility, 294 S. 1850 East, in Salt Lake City,” say nearly identical probable cause statements filed for the suspects.

“The bag contained several memorabilia items for the All Star’s, and is valued at $1,595.”

A sergeant viewed video footage of two employee’s taking the bags and stashing them at another location, the men’s affidavits say.

“Photographs were shown of the two individuals and they were identified as Giovanni Rodriguez and Daniel Martinez.”

Additional officers arrived, and the suspects were located and taken into custody.

“Post Miranda, Daniel Martinez and Humberto Alvarado admitted to taken the bags,” the statements say. “They also admitted to having additional items taken from the stadium inside their vehicles.”

The exact nature of the memorabilia was not disclosed.

Martinez and Alvarado were released on conditions including they appear at all required court proceedings, promise to not commit any criminal offense, and attend monthly criminal justice service meetings and/or appropriate classes.