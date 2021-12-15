Two Weber State officers hit by vehicle on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two police officers have been hit by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah Highway Patrol officials said Wednesday.

UHP spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily said the incident occurred in the area of 600 South at approximately 1 p.m.

“We had a Weber State officer that had stopped to check on a vehicle that looked like it had crashed or come to rest blocking the HOV lane and another vehicle lost control and hit the car that was in the lane,” Roden said.

The impact then pushed the vehicle in the HOV lane into the officer and a second officer, also from Weber State, he said.

One officer is in serious condition and was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening. The other officer had minor injuries, Roden added.

He said all lanes are closed in the area except one, and drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.