Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily.

“A vehicle entered our alignment at the Ballpark Station, where our tracks are,” he said.

“They drove onto the tracks, and they drove a fair distance alongside the station on the north side of 1300 South and finally came to a stop.

“The two females exited that side passenger door and fled on foot, but they were apprehended pretty quickly by UTA police,” Arky said. “I don’t know what their state of mind was.”

Arky called back later to say the car’s driver will be arrested for driving under the influence, and the passenger will be charged with resisting arrest.

Arky said he was unsure if trespassing charges will be added.

The tracks were not damaged, Arky said, and the car was towed away fairly fast.

Trains using the track were delayed because both northbound and southbound TRAX trains had to use one track for a period of time.

“That slowed things down a little bit, but they returned to regular service this morning.”

Arky said no one was injured during the incident.