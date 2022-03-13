Two women rescued off Utah County’s Big Baldy Mountain

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews helped two woman off Big Baldy Mountain on Friday.

The women, ages 18 and 21, had their first big break when two trail runners came upon the pair on the mountainside near Pleasant Grove and Lindon.

“They were not dressed for 2 1/2 inches of snow or cold,” says a Utah County Sheriff‘s Office statement issued about the women’s rescue.

“They were hypothermic and tired, but otherwise uninjured. Two trail runners, pictured below, came across the women and helped them down to an area where SAR could take them down.”

The women had been stranded for hours by then.

“These women were on the mountain in these conditions for over 10 hours!,” the UCSO statement says.

“Make sure you are properly prepared when you go on an outdoor adventure!”