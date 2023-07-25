Two workers injured in hazmat explosion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to a hazmat incident Tuesday morning in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted at 6:05 a.m. that the incident had occurred at 1905 Fortune Road. That is site of the Thatcher Chemical plant, just east of Interstate 215.

According to reports from the scene, a tanker exploded just after 5:30 a.m., injuring two workers. SLCFD officials told reporters both workers sustained minor injuries, and one was transported to a hospital.

