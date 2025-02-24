U fires head basketball coach Craig Smith

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah athletics director Mark Harlan announced Monday that the school “has made a change in the leadership of its men’s basketball program, concluding the tenure of head coach Craig Smith.

“Assistant coach Josh Eilert will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.”

“I want to thank Craig for his work and commitment since he arrived in Salt Lake City,” Haran said in a released statement. “He has led us to special moments and memorable victories, and Craig has poured his heart into building our current team.

“However, we have greater aspirations for our men’s basketball program, both within the Big 12 Conference and nationally, and our expectation is to regularly compete in the NCAA Tournament,” Harlan wrote.

“After evaluating our program under Craig’s leadership, I believe a change is needed to get us to where we want to go. The time is now to begin that process, and we will surround Coach Eilert, the staff and our student-athletes with support as they continue with their season.”

Josh Eilert in University of Utah photo

Smith joined the U staff in March of 2021. Eilert was hired in June of last year.

“We have continued to invest in our men’s basketball program, adding staff, increasing compensation and significantly enhancing NIL opportunities with our partners for our student-athletes. And our investments will only grow,” Harlan wrote.

“I am confident that our national search, which has already begun, will lead us to the right coach to take our storied program back to national prominence.



“We wish Craig and his family the very best.”