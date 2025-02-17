U-Haul driver dead after West Jordan crash; 2nd driver critically injured

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a U-Haul truck died early Monday morning in a West Jordan crash near 7800 South and 4800 West.

The U-Haul collided with a Ford truck, injuring the picup’s 20-year-old driver, who was transported in critical condition after the 12:14 a.m. incident, and has since been upgraded to stable.

“The 45-year-old driver of the U-Haul was transported to the hospital and passed away from his injuries,” Sgt. Griffith, West Jordan Police, told Gephardt Daily.

Griffith said “an independent witness informed officers that the U-Haul ran the red light going north through the intersection causing the crash.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.