U-Haul driving woman arrested after allegedly striking pedestrian, fleeing police

MIDVALE, Utah, May 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman driving a 26-foot U-Haul truck was booked into jail overnight after she allegedly struck and injured a man, then fled police, nearly struck an officer and K-9, and drove into oncoming traffic more than once.

“Midvale officers were waved down at Motel 6 by a group of people indicating a large U-Haul truck ran over someone in the parking lot, and then fled the scene,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily in a text.

“An officer saw the truck leave the parking lot. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle fled. Based on what he had been told, a pursuit was initiated. The speeds were slow at first, and during that time, a tow truck was trying to catch up to the U-Haul truck as well. The driver of the truck was stopped, and he told other officers he was hit by the U-Haul truck in the Motel 6 parking lot. He was checked by medical and was found to have a leg injury.”

The U-Haul continued to flee south on State Street.

“It was pursued until it began to go into oncoming traffic. An unmarked police vehicle watched the vehicle at a distance. The U-Haul truck traveled through a neighborhood and stopped, where the driver was challenged by a K-9 and officer. The suspect exited the vehicle, and then immediately re-entered the vehicle, put the truck in drive, and nearly ran over both of them.”

Photo Gephardt DailyNate Steck

Sandy City Police officers assisted with spiking the front driver tire, “and because of the new charge of aggravated assault on an officer and a K9, the pursuit was re-engaged momentarily until the U-Haul truck again entered oncoming travel lanes,” Cutler’s message says.

The pursuit stopped near 9400 South and 1600 East. The U-Haul truck’s front tire was coming off, and was no longer mobile, Cutler said. The driver ran from the scene, and was soon located. She is 33 years old.

The two other occupants in the vehicle were detained and interviewed, and later released. The suspect was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures because of the minor accident, prior to being booked into jail. No officers or suspects were injured during this incident.

Jail booking documents identify the suspect as Brittany Ann Laverty. Charges listed against her are:

Failure to stop or respond at the command of an officer, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Assault on peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.