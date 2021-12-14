U of U announces new scholarship for valedictorians, salutatorians

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah leaders have announced details of a new scholarship for valedictorian and salutatorian graduates of all public or private accredited high schools in the state.

“The Guarantee” scholarship has the potential to support about 700 of Utah’s “most academically prepared students,” said a news release issued Monday by the U of U.

“We are pleased to offer this scholarship opportunity to the most academically talented high school students in the state,” said Taylor Randall, University of Utah president. “They have worked hard to be at the top of their class and this guaranteed scholarship can help them continue their education.”

The scholarship will be awarded to any valedictorian and salutatorian graduate admitted to the U as a first-time freshman who is a resident of Utah. Valedictorian graduates will receive $8,000 annually for four years for a total of $32,000. Salutatorians will receive $6,000 annually for four years for a total of $24,000. Recipients must be enrolled full-time, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and continue to be a Utah resident, the news release said.

“The Guarantee allows us to further expand access to a degree from the U for students from every corner of the state of Utah,” said Steve Robinson, senior vice president for Enrollment Management. “If you’ve maintained great grades and achieved the honor of being valedictorian or salutatorian of your high school graduating class, we want to reward that focus and determination and help you complete your degree at one of the top research universities in the nation.”

If a student qualifies for more than one merit award, they will be given the award of greatest value. Additionally, recipients will receive a one-time $1,000 award which may be used to further their academic pursuits in programs such as study abroad or to engage in research. This award will be available for students after they reach sophomore standing.

Students attending schools without valedictorian or salutatorian designations are encouraged to ask their high school counselor to contact the U’s Office of Admissions to find alternative ways of consideration for this scholarship opportunity, the news release said.

Further details on the scholarship are available here.

The establishment of the new scholarship comes just two years after the U established the For Utah Scholarship which provides a fully funded path to a degree for Utah’s Pell Grant-eligible first-time freshmen.