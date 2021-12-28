U of U Athletics outlines what fans can expect at this week’s Rose Bowl game

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah is outlining what fans can expect at this week’s Rose Bowl game.

“The 11th-ranked Utah Utes will make history on Saturday when they battle the 6th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the school’s first appearance in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X in Pasadena, Calif.,” said a news release from U of U Athletics. “The 108th Rose Bowl Game is Utah’s third New Year’s Six bowl game, following appearances in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl and 2009 Sugar Bowl.”

Seventeenth-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year, will lead the Utes into the Rose Bowl after winning the program’s first Pac-12 championship on Dec. 3 with a 38-10 win over Oregon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Utah Ticket Office has sold more than 32,000 game tickets through its office, a number expected to be nearly matched by purchases from Utah fans from other outlets, creating the expectation that the stadium will be heavily populated by Utes fans on game day, the news release said.

Stadium gates open at 12:30 a.m. MT. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early to avoid longer lines and to experience the Rose Bowl Game pregame entertainment, which begins at 2 p.m. MT. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Utah fans can get behind-the-scenes views and live updates during the week and on game day via social media by following the Utes on Twitter (@Utah_Football and @UtahAthletics) and Instagram (@UtahFootball and @UtahAthletics). Fans can also search #GoUtes and #UBoyz on social media for conversations about Utah Football. The Utes arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday night and begin practice and events on Monday, Dec. 27.

Rose Bowl Game app

The official smartphone app of the 108th Rose Bowl game can be found in the Apple App Store or through Google Play. The app contains up-to-the-minute updates on game-related information.

Digital tickets

All game tickets for the 108th Rose Bowl Game will be digital. Just as they have done throughout the 2021 home season at Rice-Eccles Stadium, those who purchased Rose Bowl tickets are encouraged to download their digital game tickets to the wallet on their smartphone before leaving for the stadium. Fans have been emailed information from either The Rose Bowl Game or the Utah Tickets Office regarding digital ticketing and related information. For more information, including local public health policies, click here.

Local health and safety protocols

The Pasadena Public Health Department’s health and safety protocols will be in effect for fans attending the Rose Bowl Game. Proof of vaccination from COVID-19 or a negative test result within 72 hours of the game are required for entry to the stadium. For more information fans can consult the Rose Bowl Game website.

Clear app

Fans attending the game are encouraged to download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination card to help expedite entry to the stadium on game day.

U of U Rose Bowl hub

Fans may visit rosebowl.utah.edu for a variety of information related to events in Los Angeles and Pasadena, including the pregame tailgate presented by U Alumni. In addition, U Alumni has created a dedicated website destination to help fans stay up-to-date on events and gatherings surrounding the Rose Bowl.

Community engagement challenge

The U and the Rose Bowl Game are taking part in a community engagement challenge centered around the Rose Bowl. U students, faculty, staff, alumni, fans and community members are challenged to give something back to the host city of Pasadena. Funds raised from the challenge will benefit the Pasadena nonprofit, Friends In Deed. All funds raised through the challenge will be collected by and go to benefit Friends In Deed. Learn more here.