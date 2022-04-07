U of U employee critically injured in campus collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders were called to the scene of collision between a van and a side-by-side utility vehicle on the University of Utah campus.

The incident was dispatched at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The trash hauling side-by-side, owned by the University of Utah and driven by a U of U employee, was overturned in the collision.

Its driver, alone in the vehicle, suffered critical injuries, but is in stable condition, and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Lt. Ryan Speers, U of U Police, told Gephardt Daily.

The van driver had no serious injuries.

The accident was in the intersection at Mario Capecchi Drive in South Campus Drive,” Speers said.

“An accident investigation team was called up to come assist with the accident.

“My understanding from witness observations is that a red light was run by this vehicle (the van), and then the accident occurred in the intersection.”

The victim transported was a male.

“I can tell you critical but stable,” , Speers said.