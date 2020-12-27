U of U Football releases video tribute to Ty Jordan

For every memory we have of Ty on the field, there are a million more to treasure of the man he was off it. A brother.

A son.

A friend. A person who’s soul, energy and smile could light up any room. 22, you are forever in our hearts. #LLTJ pic.twitter.com/BsLteLH6RN — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 27, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah Football released a video tribune Sunday in remembrance of Ty Jordan, the celebrated running back who died just three days after he was named the PAC 12 Conference Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

The Block U, on the hill above the University of Utah campus, was glowing Saturday night in memory of Jordan.

“For Ty. #RIP22 ,” it said above the photo tweeted by the University.

The popular 19-year-old athlete died of an accidental gunshot wound Friday night in Denton, Texas, where he was visiting his home. Police there conducted an investigation and determined that Jordan accidentally shot himself. The official cause of death is expected to be announced by the Denton County Medical Examiner’s Office as early as Monday.

