Tom Farden out as U of U gymnastics coach

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan announced today that the school and Head Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Farden served as head coach of the Red Rocks since 2020, after serving four years as co-head coach and five years as an assistant coach.

Interim Head Coach Carly Dockendorf , entering her seventh year with Utah’s gymnastics program, will continue to lead the Red Rocks as they prepare for the 2024 season, according to a press statement release Tuesday evening.



“The past several months have been an extremely challenging time for our gymnastics program,” said Harlan. “Changes like this are never easy, and only come after extensive analysis and discussion.

“In this case, the decision provides necessary clarity and stability for our student-athletes and prevents further distraction from their upcoming season. I want to acknowledge the tremendous contributions Tom has made both as an assistant and head coach for the Red Rocks, and the significant accomplishments of the program in which he has played a key role.

“I am grateful that Carly Dockendorf has stepped in as the interim head coach of our gymnastics program, and I am confident that she will provide tremendous leadership for the student-athletes as they strive to reach their championship goals this season.”

The announcement comes after some controversy the past several months around allegations of abuse under Farden.

Kara Eaker announced she was leaving the school and the team, and retiring from the sport itself, over the handling of the abuse allegations. “For two years while training with the Utah Gymnastics Team, I was a victim of verbal and emotional abuse,” she said on Instagram. “As a result, my physical, mental and emotional health has rapidly declined.” Eaker’s departure came just weeks after the school’s review of allegations of a toxic culture around the gymnastics team, including a law firm’s investigation. Coach Farden was not found to have violated NCAA regulations, but policy and procedural changes were recommended. Farden put together a record of 182-48-1 over eight seasons as either head coach or co-head coach, the university said Tuesday. Most recently, in October, star gymnast

In his four years as the sole head coach, Farden led the Red Rocks to four consecutive Pac-12 regular season championships, three-straight Pac-12 Championships, three NCAA Regional titles and a third-place finish at three consecutive NCAA Championship meets from 2021-23.



“I am grateful to the University of Utah for the privilege of coaching its storied gymnastics program,” said Farden. “The University of Utah has been my home for a decade, and it is difficult to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to embark on a new chapter. I am immensely proud of the young women who have poured their hearts and souls into Utah gymnastics during my time here and who have brought so much to this community. It has truly been an honor to coach them, and I extend my heartfelt thanks and wishes for their continued success, now and in the years to come.”

