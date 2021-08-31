U of U Health approves resolution to require vaccines for staff, providers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah Health has approved a resolution to require vaccines for staff and providers, officials announced Monday.

A Facebook post early Monday evening says: “The University of Utah Health Medical Board and our executive leadership team met today and approved a resolution to require COVID-19 vaccinations for hospitals and clinics staff, credentialed and privileged providers and health academics staff in patient-sensitive job codes.

“As we do for all required vaccines, requests for medical and religious exemptions will be reviewed. If approved, staff will be provided with a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).”

Implementation of this new policy will begin later in September.

On Friday, it was announced the U will implement a vaccine requirement for all students, according to a letter sent to faculty, staff and the student body.

On Monday, Utah Valley University became the latest local institution of learning to announce it will also adopt a vaccination requirement for students. UVU joined three other universities to announce a vaccination requirement (with some allowable exceptions) for spring term; the U of U, Utah State University and Weber State University.