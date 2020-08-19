U of U Health offers reserved testing times for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Patients who need to be tested for COVID-19 can now reserve a testing time at one of University of Utah Health’s four in-car testing sites.

The sites are Sugar House, South Jordan, Redwood, and Farmington, said a news release from U of U Health. A reserved testing time is not required to get tested for COVID-19 but is encouraged to reduce possible long wait times.

“We want patients to be able to have a convenient option to schedule ahead of time, so they don’t wait as long,” said Michael Bronson, administrative director of U of U Health Community Clinics.

The reserved testing time feature at U of U Health does not change testing capacity. “The purpose is to create a better experience for patients,” said Bronson. “Patients can go online and essentially see testing availability from the comfort of their home.” Patients who reserve a testing time have the convenience of selecting an available time at any of the four U of U Health COVID-19 in-car testing sites.

Those who need a COVID-19 test can reserve a testing time in the following ways:

A current patient can reserve a testing time through MyChart or the MyChart app.

A patient who does not have MyChart can reserve a testing time online.

Patients can call U of U Health’s coronavirus hotline.

Patients who arrive at a U of U Health COVID-19 in-car testing site for their reserved testing time will be asked to verify their name and date of birth. A U of U health employee will guide the patient where to go and how to get tested. Patients with reserved testing times will be prioritized for COVID-19 testing.

Criteria for testing has not changed; for more information click here. Those who reserve a COVID-19 testing time will be asked a series of questions to determine whether a test is needed.