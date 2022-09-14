U of U investigating after electronic sign on campus programmed to show pornographic websites

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah is investigating after an electronic sign near the Student Life Center displayed pornographic images over a period of two days.

“At approximately 2:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a University of Utah employee reported an electronic sign adjacent to the student life center displaying a pornographic website,” says a statement issued by a U of U spokesman.

“At 3 p.m., university staff shut down the touch screen-enabled kiosk and began investigating the breach. After checking the kiosk’s browser history, crews determined the access occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Over the next two days, users logged into multiple porn websites on the kiosk.”

University Police are reviewing surveillance footage around the kiosk, the statement says, “to determine the individuals responsible.

“None of the other 19 outdoor, and approximately 100 indoor, electronic screens across campus were impacted. All other electronic signs on campus are secured.”