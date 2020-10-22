U of U issues safety alert after attempted strong-arm robbery near Stadium TRAX

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah has issued a safety alert after an attempted strong-arm robbery that reportedly occurred near Stadium TRAX Thursday morning.

The U of U police department was notified of the attempted robbery near the TRAX station at 1349 E. 500 South at 1:54 p.m., said a campus safety alert that went out at 4:22 p.m.

The victim, who is a U of U student, reported that between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., an individual attempted to take their backpack by force. The person of interest then reportedly got back on TRAX and left campus.

The University Police Department is actively investigating this case in conjunction with the Utah Transit Authority Police Department. Additional patrols are taking place in an effort to prevent further incidents.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact University police at 801-585-2677.