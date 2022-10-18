U of U Police Department asks for public’s help locating missing student

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) University of Utah police are seeking help from the public in locating a student last seen Monday, October 17, 2022, near the Lassonde Studios housing building at 2:30 p.m.

The missing student is Anthony Spirit Liu, a 19-year-old Asian, male, 5 ft. 10 in., with a slender build, black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a dark grey long sleeve shirt, a backpack with a gray or white stripe, and sneakers.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Anthony, please call U of U PD at 801-585-2677.