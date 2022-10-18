U of U Police Department asks for public’s help locating missing student

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The University of Utah Police Department is asking the public's help locating missing University of Utah student Anthony Spirit Liu, last seen October 17, 2022, near the Lassonde Studios housing building at 2:30 p.m. Photo: University of Utah Police Department

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) University of Utah police are seeking help from the public in locating a student last seen Monday, October 17, 2022, near the Lassonde Studios housing building at 2:30 p.m.

The missing student is Anthony Spirit Liu, a 19-year-old Asian, male, 5 ft. 10 in., with a slender build, black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a dark grey long sleeve shirt, a backpack with a gray or white stripe, and sneakers.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Anthony, please call U of U PD at 801-585-2677.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here