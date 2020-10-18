U of U Police Dept. investigating sexual assault, issues campus safety alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah issued an alert late Saturday night to make the campus community aware of a sexual assault that occurred earlier in the day.

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the 400 block of South Mario Capecchi Drive. The U of U Police Department was notified at 8:10 p.m.

“The assault took place in a vehicle described as a dark color, late model car. There was a weapon present in the vehicle but it was not used in the commission of the act,” the alert states.

The male suspect is described as having a slim build and shaved head. He was wearing a military uniform, according to the alert.

The U of U Police Department is investigating and asks that anyone who has information regarding this incident call University Police at 801-585-2677.

More information about campus safety and resources can be found on the University website by clicking here.