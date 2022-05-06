U of U Police investigate bomb threat hoax

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On Friday morning, University of Utah Police learned of a bomb threat to the Eccles Health Sciences Library.

“The initial call was made to a local media entity who then reported it to police,” says a statement from U of U Interim Police Chief Jason Hinojosa.

U of U Police were made aware of the threat at about 9:45 a.m. and responded immediately to the library building, which was evacuated.

Police searched the building and determined that the call was a hoax and there was no threat to the campus.

“The building returned to normal operations at approximately 11:35 a.m.,” the statement continues. “University Police are being assisted in this investigation by the FBI and have confirmed the individual lives out of state and has not been in Utah recently.”

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this story if more information is released.