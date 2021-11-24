U of U Police investigating alleged hate crime on campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah Police officials are investigating an alleged hate crime that took place on campus.

A university contractor was making a delivery to the loading dock at a residence hall on campus in late September 2021 when two students in a room above the dock are alleged to have “shouted the N-word and threw sunflower seeds and coffee pods out the window at the individual below,” said a statement from the U.

The incident was immediately reported to university officials, who were able to identify the individuals responsible and hold them accountable through the conduct process, the statement said. “The victim was connected with university resources and reported the incident to University Police in November,” the statement said. “Police are currently investigating the incident as a hate crime (intimidation motivated by bias).”

U of U President Taylor Randall said: “Let me be clear, racist and hateful behavior on our campus is an offense to our entire community, particularly our communities of color. These actions will be called out for what they are — behaviors rooted in hate and racism. I will remain steadfast and vocal in our working with our leadership team to create a safe, welcoming and equitable campus that fosters values of respect, diversity, inclusivity and belonging. I encourage everyone on our campus to do the same.”

Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonald added: “We are stronger and more capable as a community when we build an environment where everyone feels welcomed, heard and accepted for who they are. We are committed to meeting acts of hate — which compromise this culture — with actions of consequence when they violate the law or university policy. We will continue to provide support and resources to those targeted by this type of racist behavior.”

Racist behavior on the U of U campus can be reported to the Racist and Bias Incident Response team here, and a list of support and resources are available here.