U of U says reported sexual assault took place on Fort Douglas Military Reserve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah said Tuesday afternoon investigators have determined a sexual assault that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon occurred on the Fort Douglas Military Reserve.

“University police department investigators are coordinating with military law enforcement personnel,” said an update from the U of U. “We anticipate the next update by Monday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. unless there are significant developments in the case.”

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.; the U of U Police Department was notified at 8:10 p.m.

“The assault took place in a vehicle described as a dark color, late model car,” an initial news release from the U said. “There was a weapon present in the vehicle but it was not used in the commission of the act.”

The update provided Sunday said: “A university crisis support specialist is working with the victim to make support resources available, and a detective specializing in interpersonal violence will be working with the victim to obtain more details on the case. The victim and the person of interest in this case met on a dating website and the victim is unaffiliated with the University of Utah. Updates will continue to be provided here as they become available.”

The male suspect is described as having a slim build and shaved head. He was wearing a military uniform, according to the alert.

The U of U Police Department is investigating and asks that anyone who has information regarding this incident call 801-585-2677.

More information about campus safety and resources can be found on the U of U website by clicking here.