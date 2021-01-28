U of U student athletes can now have family guests at home events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah student-athletes will now be allowed a limited number of family guests to attend home athletics events this winter and spring in the Jon M. Huntsman Center and outdoor athletics venues.

Utah Athletics Department announced Thursday in a news release that student-athletes in volleyball, gymnastics, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and all outdoor sports may each receive up to four guest passes, consistent with regular NCAA policies for student-athlete complimentary admissions.

Visiting teams also will receive the equivalent number of guest passes applicable to the sport in which they are competing at a Utah home event. Capacities at certain venues are still to be determined, which may alter the number allowable.

“Utah Athletics, campus leadership and state health officials continue to work closely together to provide a safe and healthy environment for all those in attendance of University of Utah Athletics home events,” the news release said. “Pac-12 Conference policies allow student-athlete family guests subject to local approval, but the conference policy prohibiting public spectator attendance has been extended until further notice.”