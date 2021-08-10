U of U warns of alleged attempted sexual assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah is warning students of an attempted sexual assault Sunday.

“On Sunday, Aug. 8, at 5:35 p.m., the University of Utah Safety Department was notified of an attempted sexual assault that was reported to have occurred on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Red Butte Canyon area by the University of Utah campus,” said a U of U Safety Warning.

“The time of the incident is unknown, and further details are unavailable at this time.”

The person of interest is described as an older male with a light complexion who was riding a bicycle on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

No further information is known, the warning said.

The University Police Department is actively investigating and searching the area. If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact University Police at 801-585-2677.

For prevention and safety tips from the U of U, click here.