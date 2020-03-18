U.S. Citizenship, Immigration Services suspends in-person services due to COVID-19

March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is suspending in-person services at its field offices, asylum offices, and Application Support Centers, starting Wednesday.

A news release from USCIS on Tuesday said this action is being taken to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The suspension of services will be in effect until at least April 1. In the meantime, USCIS will provide limited emergency services, the news release said. For assistance with emergency services, use the online Contact Center.

Regarding appointments:

USCIS field offices will send notices to applicants and petitioners with scheduled appointments and naturalization ceremonies affected by this closure.

USCIS asylum offices will send interview cancellation notices and automatically reschedule asylum interviews. When the interview is rescheduled, asylum applicants will receive a new interview notice with the new time, date and location of the interview.

When USCIS resumes normal operations, USCIS will automatically reschedule Application Support Center appointments that were canceled because of the office closure. You will receive a new appointment letter in the mail.

Individuals who had InfoPass or other appointments must reschedule through the USCIS Contact Center once field offices are open to the public again. Please check to see if your field office has been reopened before reaching out to the USCIS Contact Center.

USCIS will provide further updates as the situation develops and will continue to follow CDC guidance. Please also visit uscis.gov/coronavirus for updates.