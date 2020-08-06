U.S. Highway 189 closed in both directions due to crash

Photo Courtesy: UDOT

HEBER CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Highway 189 is closed in both directions near Deer Creek Reservoir after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The highway is closed at mile post 22 and drivers are being urged to take alternate routes if possible, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

One person has been airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition after the two-car crash, officials said, while two people sustained minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

