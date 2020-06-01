U.S. Highway 89 closed in both directions in Logan Canyon after crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Highway 89 is closed in both directions in Logan Canyon after a crash Monday afternoon.

“The closure is approximately 12 miles northeast of Logan,” said a tweet from UDOT Traffic at 3:45 p.m. “Use an alternate route.”

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger car. The semi rolled into the river and search and rescue crews are on scene. The driver was able to exit the vehicle, officials said.

The occupants of the other car are being extricated and a medical helicopter is en route.

At this time it is not clear when the canyon will reopen.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.