MAPLETON, Utah, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Highway 89 is closed in both directions in Mapleton after a crash Friday afternoon.

“At 12:15 p.m. Mapleton fire responded to an auto vs. semi on U.S. Highway 89 and 1600 South,” said a Facebook post from Mapleton Fire Department.

“One patient was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.