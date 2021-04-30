U.S. Highway 89 will be reduced to single lane in Layton overnight

LAYTON, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Highway 89 will be reduced to a single lane in Layton overnight.

“U.S. 89 will be reduced to one lane in each direction near Oak Hills Drive and again between SR-193 and Cherry Lane from 9 p.m. Friday, April 30, until 5 a.m. Saturday, May 1,” said a tweet from Layton FYI. “Area motorists can expect delays of five minutes or more during this work.”

