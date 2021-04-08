U.S. Marshals Service Utah warns of phone scam

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service Utah is warning of a phone scam that is once again targeting residents.

“This version of the scam tells potential victims that they have a warrant for their arrest and to avoid being placed in jail, they must withdraw cash and meet fake deputy U.S. Marshals at various locations to pay a fine,” said a news release. “To some, the scam may appear legitimate as the scammers often use the names of actual federal judges and real well-known locations in the district.”

The Marshals Service does not collect cash fines, and if marshals call a citizen regarding an active warrant it would be to coordinate a surrender, not to collect a payment, the news release said.

“Scammers have once again taken the opportunity to tug on the fears our citizens,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah Matthew D. Harris. “They may also be getting more aggressive, understanding that many Americans have just received a stimulus payment. Do not under any circumstance pay cash to anyone posing as a deputy U.S Marshal.”

Should you receive a call that you believe is fraud or are uncertain about its nature, you are asked call the U.S. Marshals Service Salt Lake City Office at 801-524 5693.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found here.