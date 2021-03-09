U.S. News report ranks Utah 3rd best state in nation, 1st for economy

UTAH, March 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. News and World Report has rated Utah third overall in its annual ranking of states, and placed Utah in the No. 1 spot when it comes to economy.

Utah also earned two fifth places in infrastructure and fiscal stability, but was awarded a dismal 47 out of 50 for natural environment.

“Some states shine in health care. Some soar in education. Some excel in both — or in much more,” the U.S. News and World Report article says.

“The Best States ranking of U.S. states draws on thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens. In addition to health care and education, the metrics take into account a state’s economy, its roads, bridges, internet and other infrastructure, its public safety, the fiscal stability of state government, and the opportunity it affords its residents.

“More weight was accorded to some state measures than others, based on a survey of what matters most to people. Health care and education were weighted most heavily. Then came state economies, infrastructure, and the opportunity states offer their citizens. Fiscal stability followed closely in weighting, followed by measures of crime and corrections and a state’s natural environment.”

Read the article here, or find the report summary below: