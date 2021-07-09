U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering reward up to $50K after burglary of Emery post office

EMERY, Utah, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who burglarized the Emery Post Office on July 4.

The incident at the post office at 31 E. Main St. in Emery occurred at 12:15 a.m.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan with chrome wheels.

Citizens are asked to take no action to apprehend this suspect if they are located.

If you have information about this incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement” when prompted) or call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. The reference number in this case is #3412929. All information will be kept strictly confidential.