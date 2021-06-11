Update: 3 structures destroyed by Pack Creek Fire in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three structures have been destroyed by the Pack Creek Fire in San Juan County.

“An infrared flight over the #PackCreekFire outside Moab early Friday allowed fire managers to update the fire size to 4,944 acres. 0% containment,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 11:40 a.m. Friday. “Three structures in Pack Creek were lost.”

Because of the increased size and complexity of the wildfire, the Great Basin Team 4 Type 2 Incident Management Team will arrive Friday and assume management of the fire at 6 a.m. Saturday, a follow-up tweet said.

Warner Lake Campground, Oowah Lake Campground, and the community of Pack Creek are all currently evacuated. The La Sal Mountain Loop Road is closed until the Warner Cut Off, including Geyser Pass Road.

A previous tweet from utah Fire Info said the fire has been determined to be human caused, by an unattended campfire.

The Pack Creek Fire broke at at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and was initially estimated at five acres. The fire is burning in the Manti-La Sal National Forest south of Moab.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.