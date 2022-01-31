UDoH: 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 10,272 more cases confirmed since Friday

UTAH, Jan. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 10,272 new cases documented since Friday‘s report.

Utah’s total documented cases now number 885,523. Sixty-one cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Of the new cases, 1,306 were in school children: 588 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 252 in ages 11 through 13, and 466 in ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Documented Utah deaths from coronavirus now stand at 4,118. Five of the 11 newly reported deaths occurred prior to Jan. 1, 2022. The 11 deaths were of:

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Sevier County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,801,709 total vaccines administered, which is 12,711 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 10.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,794,956 people tested. This is an increase of 23,533 people tested since Friday. It reports 8,893,751 total tests. This is an increase of 57,319 tests since Friday. The numbers UDoH reports does not include home tests.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 5,369 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 28.2%.

There are 813 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,284.

The chart below shows COVID numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents