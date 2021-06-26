UDoH: 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, June 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported four more documented COVID-19 deaths and 351 new cases since Friday’s report.

Positive cases now stand at a cumulative 413,668. Known deaths since the start of the pandemic number 2,351.

All four of the deaths occurred prior to May 26, the UDoH statement says. The victims were:

A Cache County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County female between ages 15 and 24, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Total vaccines administered in Utah number 2,838,187, an increase of 19,910 since Friday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for coronavirus in Utah number 2,782,297, an increase of 3,831 since Friday. Tests administered number 5,083,161, an increase of 6,807 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 331 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.95%.

There are 201 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,418.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah