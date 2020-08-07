UDoH: 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 460 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 460 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Those five deaths bring the cumulative death toll to 355.

The increase of 460 cases in the past 24 hours brings the total to 43,375 positive cases.

Those tested number 559,100 people tested, an increase of 3,709 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 441 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5%.

There are 202 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,578.

Patients classified as recovered — defined still living three weeks after diagnosis — number 32,371.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.