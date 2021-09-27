UDoH announces antigen testing sites for this week

UTAH, Sept. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced test sites offering PCR Covid-19 tests, rapid antigen tests and NP swab tests this week.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

The following TestUtah locations can now test children ages one year and older:

Box Elder County

Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Dr., Brigham City (drive-through), Friday, 10/1–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10/2–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bear River Middle School, 300 E 1500 S, Tremonton (east parking lot), Monday, 9/27 and Tuesday, 9/28–3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cache County

Cache Valley Hospital, 2380 N. 400 East, North Logan (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Davis County

Bountiful Veterans Park, 740 S. 100 East, Bountiful (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 West and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday through Friday–7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, Kaysville (testing located in the P1 parking lot), Tuesday through Friday–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Ellison Park, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday, 9/27–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grand County

Grand Center, 182 North 500 West, Moab (drive-through in the west parking lot), Friday, 10/1–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10/2–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Iron County

Cedar Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Thursday, 9/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 10/1–9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10/2–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Juab County

Juab School District Office, 346 E. 600 North (drive-through in the west parking lot of the Juab School District Office), Nephi, Tuesday, 9/28–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West (testing location is in the south parking lot), Salt Lake City, Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Mount Olympus Senior Center, 1634 E. Murray Holladay Road, Salt Lake City (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Draper Senior Center, 1148 Pioneer Road, Draper (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday–7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

J. Lynn Crane Park, 5355 W. Main Street, Herriman (drive-through in the northwest parking lot behind Herriman City Hall), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

West Valley (Maverik Center), 3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, (drive-through), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through), Monday, 9/27–9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9/28–8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday–9/29–9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan (drive-through), Thursday, 9/30, Friday, 10/1–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10/2–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bluffdale City Park, 2400 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale (drive-through in the middle parking lot), Monday, 9/27–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 9/28–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy, Tuesday, 9/28 and Thursday, 9/30–11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Elk Ridge Middle School, 3659 W. 9800 South (drive through in the north parking area), South Jordan, Monday through Friday–4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Complex, 5658 Cougar Lane, Kearns (drive-through in the southeast parking lot closest to the outdoor pool complex, enter from Cougar Lane), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Monday, 9/27 (in the south parking lot) –4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 9/29 (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S.)–4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E.t Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Thursday, 9/30–4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 S. State Street, Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Monday, 9/27 and Wednesday, 9/29–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Sanpete County

Central Utah Public Health Department, 20 S. 100 West, Mount Pleasant (Drive-through in the parking lot of the Central Utah Public Health Department), Wednesday, 9/29–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Summit County

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City (drive-through in the west parking lot), Wednesday, 9/29–10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Tooele County

Tooele Park and Ride, 2450 N. State Route 36, Tooele (drive-through in the center of the parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grantsville Baseball Stadium, 36 E. Cherry Street, Grantsville (drive-through in the parking lot of the stadium). Thursday, 9/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah County

Provo Town Center Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Timpanogos Regional Medical Center, 750 W. 800 North, Orem, (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Payson, 285 N. 1250 East, Payson (drive-through in the south parking lot of the Utah County Health Department), Wednesday, 9/29–10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 9/30–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, Friday, 10/1–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10/2–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Nebo School District Offices, 350 S. Main, (Mobile van testing in the south parking lot. Enter from the 300 South side of the Nebo School District Offices and follow the signs), Spanish Fork, Saturday, 10/2–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Russell Swenson Ballpark, 350 S. 300 East, Spanish Fork, Monday, 9/27 and Friday, 10/1–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Register here. Springville High School, 1015 E. 900 South (testing in the field house parking lot), Springville, Tuesday, 9/28 and Thursday, 9/308 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Saratoga Springs, 1320 N. Redwood Road, (mobile van event held in the old Smith’s grocery store parking lot at the corner of Redwood Road and Crossroads Blvd.), Saratoga Springs, Monday, 9/27 and Wednesday 9/29–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy., (mobile van testing event held in the parking area next to the baseball field) Eagle Mountain, Monday, 9/27 and Wednesday, 9/29–10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Washington County

Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Weber County

Ogden Regional Medical Center, 5475 S. 500 East, Ogden (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday through Thursday–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (mobile van event located in the rear of the aquatic center parking lot), Tuesday, 9/28 and Thursday, 9/30–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 783-1829.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

The following site offers testing for those ages three and older but there is no age limit with regard to saliva tests as long as the child can independently produce the required amount of saliva.

Salt Lake County

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

For the most accurate results, we recommend people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.