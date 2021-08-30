UDoH announces antigen testing sites

UTAH, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced free antigen testing sites for the week.

Locations selected for testing this week include, open to age 3 through adult unless noted, include:

TestUtah sites:

The following TestUtah locations can now test children ages 1 and older.

Box Elder County:

Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Drive, Brigham City (drive-through), Friday 9/3 noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 9/4 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bear River Middle School, 300 E. 1500 South, Tremonton (east parking lot), Monday 8/30 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8/31 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Cache Valley Hospital, 2380 N. 400 East, North Logan (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Davis County:

Bountiful Veterans Park, 740 S. 100 East., Bountiful (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Ellison Park, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton (drive-through), Monday 8/30 noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 West and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday 8/30, Wednesday, 9/1 and Friday 9/3 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday 9/4 8 a.m. to noon. Register here.

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, Kaysville (testing located in the P1 parking lot), Tuesday 8/31 through Friday 9/3 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Grand Center, 182 N. 500 West, Moab (drive-through in the west parking lot), Friday 9/3 noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9/4 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

Cedar Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Thursday 9/2 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, 9/3 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 9/4 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Juab County:

Juab School District Office, 346 E. 600 North (drive-through in the west parking lot of the Juab School District Office), Nephi, Tuesday 8/31 noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, Monday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Mount Olympus Senior Center, 1634 E. Murray Holladay Road, Salt Lake City (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Draper Senior Center, 1148 Pioneer Road, Draper (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

J. Lynn Crane Park, 5355 W. Main Street, Herriman (drive-through in the northwest parking lot behind Herriman City Hall), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

West Valley (Maverik Center), 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, (drive-through), Monday–Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through), Monday, 8/30–9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 8/31 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday 9/1 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan (drive-through), Thursday, 9/2, Friday, 9/3 noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9/4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bluffdale City Park, 2400 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale (drive-through in the middle parking lot), Monday, 8/30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 8/31 noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Tuesday, 8/31 and Thursday 9/2, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 S. State, Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Monday, 8/30 and Wednesday, 9/1 8 a.m. to noon. Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S.), Salt Lake City, Monday 8/30 and Wednesday 9/1 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy, Tuesday 8/31 and Thursday, 9/2 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Elk Ridge Middle School, 3659 W. 9800 South (drive through in the north parking area), South Jordan, Monday, 8/30 through Friday 9/3 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Complex, 5658 Cougar Lane, Kearns (drive-through in the southeast parking lot closest to the outdoor pool complex, enter from Cougar Lane), Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register here.

Sanpete County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 20 S. 100 West, Mount Pleasant (Drive-through in the parking lot of the Central Utah Public Health Department), Monday 8/30 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City (drive-through in the west parking lot), Wednesday 9/1 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 9/2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Tooele County:

Tooele Park and Ride, 2450 N. State Route 36, Tooele, (drive-through in the center of the parking lot), Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Provo Town Center Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Timpanogos Regional Medical Center, 750 W. 800 North, Orem, (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Payson, 285 N. 1250 East, Payson (drive-through in the south parking lot of the Utah County Health Department), Wednesday, 9/1 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday 9/2 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, Friday 9/3 noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9/4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Nebo School District Offices, 350 S. Main, (Mobile van testing in the south parking lot. Enter from the 300 South side of the Nebo School District Offices and follow the signs), Spanish Fork, Monday 8/30, Friday 9/3, and Saturday 9/4 8 a.m. to noon. Register here.

Register here. Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy., (mobile van testing event held in the parking area next to the baseball field) Eagle Mountain, Monday 8/30 and Wednesday 9/1 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Springville High School, 1015 E. 900 South (testing in the field house parking lot), Springville, Tuesday 8/31 and Thursday 9/2 8 a.m. to noon. Register here.

Saratoga Springs, 1320 N. Redwood Road, (mobile van event held in the old Smith’s grocery store parking lot at the corner of Redwood Road and Crossroads Blvd.), Saratoga Springs, Monday 8/30 and Wednesday 9/1 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Washington County:

Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Ogden Regional Medical Center, 5475 S. 500 East, Ogden (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (mobile van event located in the rear of the aquatic center parking lot), Tuesday 8/31 and Thursday 9/2 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call 801-783-1829.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

The following site offers testing for those ages three and older but there is no age limit with regard to saliva tests as long as the child can independently produce the required amount of saliva.

Salt Lake County:

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 W., Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Health Department, 55 S. 500 East, Heber City (Mobile van testing held in the north parking lot of the Wasatch County Health Department. Enter from Center Street.), Tuesday 8/31 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

For the most accurate results, we recommend people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

For other testing locations, click here.