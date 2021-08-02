UDoH announces free antigen testing centers for week

UTAH, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced free COVID-19 antigen testing centers for the week. All are open to ages 3 through adult.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Box Elder County:

Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Dr., Brigham City (drive-through), Friday, 8/6–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8/7–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bear River Middle School, 300 E. 1500 South, Tremonton (east parking lot), Monday, 8/2–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 8/3–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Cache Valley Hospital, 2380 N. 400 East, North Logan (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Hyrum (drive-through), 695 E. Main St., Logan, Thursday, 8/5–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Davis County:

Bountiful Veterans Park, 740 S. 100 East, Bountiful (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Ellison Park, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton (drive-through), Monday, 8/2–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Grand Center, 182 N. 500 West, Moab (drive-through in the west parking lot), Friday, 8/6–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8/7–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

Cedar Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Wednesday, 8/4–8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, 8/6–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8/7–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Juab County:

Juab High School, 802 N. 650 East, (southeast parking lot) Nephi, Tuesday, 8/3–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Mount Olympus Senior Center, 1634 E. Murray Holladay Road, Salt Lake City (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Draper Senior Center, 1148 Pioneer Road, Draper (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

J. Lynn Crane Park, 5355 W. Main St., Herriman (drive-through in the northwest parking lot behind Herriman City Hall), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through), Monday, 8/2–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, 8/3–8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday, 8/4–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan (drive-through), Thursday, 8/5–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 8/6–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 8/7–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bluffdale City Park, 2400 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale (drive-through in the middle parking lot), Monday, 8/2–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 8/3–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City (drive-through in the west parking lot), Wednesday, 8/4–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 8/5–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Tooele County:

Tooele Park and Ride, 2450 North State Route 36, Tooele, (drive-through in the center of the parking lot), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Provo Town Center Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Timpanogos Regional Medical Center, 750 W. 800 North, Orem, (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Payson, 285 N. 1250 East, Payson (drive-through in the south parking lot of the Utah County Health Department), Wednesday, 8/4–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 8/5–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, Friday, 8/6–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8/7–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Washington County:

Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Terra Ridge Drive, St. George (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Ogden Regional Medical Center, 5475 S. 500 East, Ogden (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday, 8/2 through Thursday, 8/5–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 783-1829.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 West and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday, 8/2, Wednesday, 8/4 and Friday, 8/6–7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, 8/7–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, Kaysville (testing located in the P1 parking lot), Tuesday, 8/3 through Friday, 8/5–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Utah State Fair Park, 1025 W. Motor Ave. (Enter through the northwest corner at 300 N and 1200 West.), Monday–11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday–11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday–11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday–9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, (drive-through), Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Wednesday, 8/4 and Friday 8/6–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 S. State St., Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Monday, 8/2 and Wednesday, 8/4–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East, Salt Lake City (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 South), Tuesday, 8/3 and Thursday 8/5–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy, Monday, 8/2–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Elk Ridge Middle School, 3659 W. 9800 South (drive through in the north parking area), South Jordan, Monday, 8/2 and Wednesday, 8/4–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Complex, 5658 Cougar Lane, Kearns (drive-through in the southeast parking lot closest to the outdoor pool complex, enter from Cougar Lane), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Nebo School District Offices, 350 S. Main, (Mobile van testing in the south parking lot. Enter from the 300 east side of the Nebo School District Offices and follow the signs.), Spanish Fork, Monday, 8/2, Friday, 8/6, and Saturday, 8/7–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Register here. Utah County Health Department, 354 E. 500 South, American Fork (mobile van event held in the parking lot. Do NOT enter the building), Tuesday, 8/3, and Friday, 8/6–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy., (mobile van testing event held in the parking area next to the baseball field) Eagle Mountain, Monday, 8/2 and Wednesday, 8/4–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Springville High School, 1205 E. 900 South (testing in the parking lot at the corner of 1350 East and 900 South), Springville, Tuesday, 8/3 and Thursday, 8/5–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Saratoga Springs, 1320 N. Redwood Road, (mobile van event held in the old Smith’s grocery store parking lot at the corner of Redwood Road and Crossroads Blvd.), Saratoga Springs, Monday 8/2 and Wednesday 8/4–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (mobile van even located in the rear of the aquatic center parking lot), Tuesday, 8/3 and Thursday, 8/5–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done.

If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results.

If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device.

If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

For the most accurate results, we recommend that people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days.

Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.