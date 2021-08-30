Utah reports 3,329 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, includes 715 school children, 5 adult deaths

UTAH, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 3,329 confirmed new cases since the last report, which was on Friday.

Of the new cases, 715 were in school-aged children, including:

298 cases in children ages 5 through 10

205 cases in children ages 11 through 13

212 cases in children ages 14 through 18.

Positive cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 459,875.

Coronavirus deaths in Utah now total 2,628.

The five most recent deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccinations

UDoH reports 3,249,729 vaccines administered, which is 20,683 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,129,977 people tested, an increase of 23,026 since Friday.

It reports 5,667,115 tests administered, an increase of 36,480 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,263 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.

There are 465 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,131.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah