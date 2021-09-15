UDoH COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths, 1,885 new cases in past day; 416 cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,885 more cases of of COVID-19 in the past day, and 11 new coronavirus deaths documented in the same period.

Known Utah cases now stand at 487,351. Cases among school children number 416 since yesterday. Cases in children ages 5 to 10 were 188. Cases in children ages 11 to 13 numbered 99. Cases in children ages 14 to 17 numbered 129 since yesterday.

Documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 2,764. The 11 new deaths were of:

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Three of the deaths occurred before Sept. 1.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,356,865 total doses administered since Tuesday’s report. That’s an increase of 7,487 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at five times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and six times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,312,647 people tested, an increase of 14,601 people tested since Tuesday.

It reports 5,957,855 total tests, an increase of 24,041 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,677 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9%.

There are 570 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,158.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.