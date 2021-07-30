UDoH COVID-19 update: 1,211 new cases, 1 death reported in past day

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported one COVID-19 death documented in the past day, and 1,211 more cases.

Total known cases in Utah are now 432,467, and deaths here to 2,451.

The person who died was a female, between 65-84, a Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death.

Vaccinations administered in Utah number 3,016,983, which is 7,389 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for coronavirus number 2,917,728, an increase of 7,589 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 5,312,717, an increase of 12,646 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 755 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 351 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,567.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 cases broken down by area of the state.

